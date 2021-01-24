Petroleum Products transport: Omo-Agege wants strict adherence to safety protocols

Petroleum Products transport: Omo-Agege wants strict adherence to safety protocols

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has called for a strict adherence to safety measures and regulations to ensure safe movement of petroleum and gas products across the country. Omo-Agege said this while commiserating with victims of the recent gas explosion in Delta State and their families. The explosion which occurred in […]

