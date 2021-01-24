



Tribune Online

Pirates kill one, abduct 15 after attacking Turkish ship going from Lagos to South Africa

Turkey said it was making moves on Sunday to rescue members of a cargo ship after pirates attacked it off the coast of Nigeria, killing one and kidnapping 15, according to President Tayyip Erdogan’s office and Turkish state media. Erdogan had two phone calls with one of the captains of the ship which was headed […]

Pirates kill one, abduct 15 after attacking Turkish ship going from Lagos to South Africa

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune