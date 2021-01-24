



South-East APC leaders meet in Awka, discuss national polity, forthcoming Anambra guber poll

Leaders of the All Progressive Congress APC, in the South-East zone, on Saturday, met at Awka, the Anambra State capital, to discuss on how to sustain its participation in the national polity. Tribune Online gathered that the meeting had in attendance, Dr Ken Nnamani, Dr Chris Ngige, Minister for Labour and Employment; Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, […]

