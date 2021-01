Tribune Online

Throwing presidential weight behind criminals

One thing that the presidency’s response to the order given by Ondo State government directing herdsmen to vacate all forest reserves in the state within seven days makes abundantly clear is that the Buhari presidency, rather than being for the whole country, is unabashedly for the Fulani. Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, had last Monday, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune