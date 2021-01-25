Tribune Online
Akeredolu’s quit notice and Buhari’s govt defence of killer herders
IF there was any doubt left in the minds of Nigerians that the Muhammadu Buhari administration places more premium on the lives of Fulani herdsmen than any other lives in the country, such an illusion was violently shattered last week. First, in an unprecedented, crude and criminal assault on the sensibilities of the country, the […]
