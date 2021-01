Tribune Online

Amosun, the atypical politician, is 63

Sixty-three years on Monday, January 25th, a former governor of Ogun State and senator representing Ogun Central, Ibikunle Amosun, remains an issue in the annals of his state’s body polity and even more, the nation, where his influence has continued to expand to the awe of his rivals and the opposition alike. Senator Ibikunle Oyelaja […]

Amosun, the atypical politician, is 63

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune