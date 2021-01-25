



Bauchi police confirm kidnap of son of Bauchi auditor-general, 50-year-old friend

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed that two people, 25-year-old Zulkifiru Mohammed, the son of the Auditor General of Bauchi State, Abdu Usman Aliyu, and one 50-year-old Iliyasu Suleiman, Aliyu’s friend have been kidnapped by gunmen. The Command PPRO, DSP Ahmed Wakili while confirming the incident to Nigerian Tribune via a telephone late Sunday evening, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune