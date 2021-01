Tribune Online

BREAKING: Chelsea sacks Lampard

Chelsea has sacked manager Frank Lampard after 18 months in charge. This comes after their 3-1 win over Luton Town in the FA Cup on Sunday. According to the statement from the club saying it was a very difficult decision, but the owner and the Board have not taken it lightly. However, recent results and […]

