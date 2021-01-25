



Tribune Online

Buhari approves engagement of 30,000 graduates for extension service, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the employment of over 30,000 graduates who would be trained on how to render extension services to farmers, collect soil samples and conduct soil test across the country. The Executive Secretary of National Land Development Agency (NALDA), Prince Paul Ikonne, disclosed this during a media chat in Abuja. He said […]

Buhari approves engagement of 30,000 graduates for extension service, others

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune