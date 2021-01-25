Delta govt earmarks N1.26 billion for three road projects

Delta State Government at the weekend approved the reconstruction of some roads to further enhance the economic values of communities especially those in the rural areas.

The roads included the widening and rehabilitation of the 2.1 kilometres Orhunwhorun to DSC in Aladja, Udu Local Government Area at a total cost of N398.2 million, the construction of Aragba-Orogun township Roads in Ughelli North Local Government Area at N552 million and the overlay of the Old Lagos/Asaba road through Umunede/Ekwuoma/Igbodo in Ika North East Local Government Area with a spur. costing N310 million.

Disclosing this to newsmen at the end of the State Executive Council meeting in Asaba, the Commissioner for…