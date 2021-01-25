Equities investors gain N45.5bn to open week 0.21 per cent higher

Trading activities at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) started the week on a positive note, as its, All Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.21 per cent to close at 41,088.96 basis points.

The trajectory followed investors’ interests in Dangote Cement, Airtel Africa and Union Bank of Nigeria as their stocks advanced by 0.9 per cent, 0.4 per cent and 6.3 per cent respectively.

Accordingly, Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date return increased to two per cent as market capitalisation stands at N21.494 trillion, having added N45.50 billion.

Market breadth, however, continued to close in favour of the bears for the third straight trading session with 30 losers was recorded as against 19 gainers on…