



Tribune Online

FG donates relief items to 260 households affected by flood in Kwara

Federal Government has distributed food items and non-food items to 260 households who were internally displaced by flood in some parts of Ilorin metropolis in 2020. The items were distributed to the beneficiaries by the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons. The items were handed over by the Director, Refugees and Migrants […]

FG donates relief items to 260 households affected by flood in Kwara

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune