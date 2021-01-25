



Nigeria now has more data protection experts in Africa ― NITDA

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has said that its strategy of licensing Data Protection Compliance Organisations (DPCO) is yielding fruits for the country. NITDA said currently, Nigeria has more data protection experts per capita than any other African country. Addressing journalists during a webinar session ahead of the National Privacy Week 2021, the […]

