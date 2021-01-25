South-West governors, Miyetti Allah agree to ban night grazing, underage herding Tribune Online

Governors under the umbrella of the South-West Governors Forum on Monday converge on Akure, the Ondo State capital and resolved that the executive order of Ondo governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, banning night grazing should be implemented across the region.

The governors also added that underage herding is inimical to security and hence be banned across the region.

The meeting which was called at the instance of the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi, following the executive order of Governor Akeredolu that all Fulani herdsmen illegally occupying the state forest reserves should register with the state government or vacate within seven days, with effect from last…