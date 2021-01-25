



UBEC to provide alternative power to basic education schools

CONCERNED by the epileptic power supply in the country, the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi, has sought alternative power supply to basic education schools across the country. Accordingly, Bobboyi said the commission would collaborate with the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) for the supply of […]

