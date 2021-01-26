



Bauchi establishes site, services unit to check land speculation

Determined to curtail arbitrary sub-division of land that makes the provision of infrastructure difficult in Bauchi State due to activities of land speculators and other collaborators, the state government has approved the establishment of sites and services unit under the Directorate of Lands in the Ministry of Lands and Survey. According to a statement issued, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune