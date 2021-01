Tribune Online

It is time for President Muhammadu Buhari to take solid actions on the continued insecurity and atrocities committed by alleged Fulani herdsmen. There have been countless reports and testimonies from victims and we cannot fold our hands and act like these stories are mere tales that have no basis in reality. President Buhari should call […]

