NECO reschedules 2020 SSCE external exams

THE National Examinations Council (NECO) has fixed new dates for the 2020 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination for external candidates as well as internal candidates who missed some papers during the #EndSars protest in some states of the Federation. Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, who made this known in a statement on Tuesday […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune