The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,430 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 122,996. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday. “1,430 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-744 Plateau-100 Oyo-77 FCT-75 Nasarawa-74 Katsina-48 Edo-42 Kano-41 Enugu-37 Rivers-34 Ogun-33 Kwara-32 Niger-28 Ebonyi-27 […]

Nigeria records 1,430 new COVID-19 infections, toll now 122,996

Source: Nigerian Tribune