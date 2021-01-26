



Tribune Online

Okowa seeks lawmakers’ approval to establish three universities

Everything being equal, Delta State is to have additional three public universities to complement the existing one in Abraka. This followed the bill sent to the State House of Assembly by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday, seeking the approval of the lawmakers to upgrade three higher institutions in the state to universities. They include College […]

Okowa seeks lawmakers’ approval to establish three universities

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune