



Tribune Online

One killed, many injured as police, Shi’ites clash in Abuja

The lingering clash between the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shi’ites and the Nigerian Police Force has left one of the IMN members killed, many injured. In a statement signed by Abdullahi Musa and made available to Tribune Online, Police clashed with the Shi’ites protesters who were demanding the release of their […]

One killed, many injured as police, Shi’ites clash in Abuja

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune