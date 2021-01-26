Our grouse about govt, why strike is imminent —NASU, SSANU

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Our grouse about govt, why strike is imminent —NASU, SSANU

Our grouse with govt Varsity workers declare nationwide, N40bn earned allowance, NASU UGPPPS, University workers

“That members of NASU and SSANU shall embark on indefinite, comprehensive and total strike with effect from midnight of Friday, 5 February 2021,” the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), said at a press conference addressed last Friday […]

Our grouse about govt, why strike is imminent —NASU, SSANU
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR