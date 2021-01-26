



Our grouse about govt, why strike is imminent —NASU, SSANU

“That members of NASU and SSANU shall embark on indefinite, comprehensive and total strike with effect from midnight of Friday, 5 February 2021,” the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), said at a press conference addressed last Friday […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune