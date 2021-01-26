Parts of Abuja to witness power interruptions as TCN conducts maintenance

Some parts of Abuja will witness interruptions in power supply as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) conducts maintenance work, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) on Tuesday announced. It said the TCN team will do a re-string on the vandalised portion of the 132kV line transporting energy from Gwagwalada transmission station to Apo/Kukwaba TransmissionStations. […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

