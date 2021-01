Tribune Online

VIDEO+PHOTOS: Sunday Igboho’s Ibadan house goes up in flames

In the early hours of Tuesday, Sunday Igboho’s house in Ibadan went up in flames. When Tribune Online visited the scene the fire had been put out and there was relative calm in the area. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details to come… WATCH THE VIDEO:

VIDEO+PHOTOS: Sunday Igboho’s Ibadan house goes up in flames

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune