We have done a lot to fight insecurity in Ibarapa, Oke-Ogun ― Oyo Govt

The Oyo State Government on Tuesday declared that contrary to the dismal picture being painted by the opposition in the state on issues bordering on security especially in Oke-Ogun zone of the state, the current administration in the state, led by Engr Seyi Makinde, has done a lot to ensure that it keeps its promise on securing lives and properties of people in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, stated that it is unpatriotic for the opposition to play politics with the insecurity situation in Ibarapa and Oke-Ogun parts of the state when the efforts of the government are obvious, declaring the action as a result of pettiness, contempt and a clear attempt to…