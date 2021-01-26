



YABATECH shuts medical centre, academic planning unit as staff dies of COVID-19

Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) Lagos has closed down its medical centre and academic planning unit following the death of a staff of the institution, Mr M.A.Omoighe. Omoighe was reportedly died from COVID-19 complications and until his death was a staff of the Academic Planning Unit of the institution. The two facilities were closed down […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune