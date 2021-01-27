



Army deploys 300 female combat soldiers to man Abuja-Kaduna highway

The Nigerian Army has deployed 300 female soldiers to tackle the insecurity along Kaduna-Abuja highway. The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Kaduna, Major-General Usman Mohammed, on Wednesday said 300 female soldiers from the Nigeria Army Women Corps had been redeployed to provide the security on the highway. However, he said that the first batch […]

