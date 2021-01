Tribune Online

BREAKING: Ernest Asuzu, Nollywood actor, is dead

Nollywood actor, Ernest Asuzu, is dead. He is said to have slumped and died around 9pm on Tuesday. His wife was said to have called fellow actor Desmond Elliot to announce the death to him. Earlier this year, he was reported to have gone shirtless on the streets of Lagos to beg for financial help […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune