



Tribune Online

Bulls persist at local equities market, adds +1.21 per cent

The local equities market sustains the bulls, on Tuesday, as the All-Share Index of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) inched up by 1.21 per cent to close at 41,584.94 basis points. Consequently, the Year-to-Date Return stood at 3.26 per cent to bring the market capitalisation to N21.754trillion. Market breadth also swayed to close in favour […]

Bulls persist at local equities market, adds +1.21 per cent

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune