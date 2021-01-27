



Tribune Online

College of Health Tech workers call off strike

Workers of the College of Health Technology, Calabar, Cross River State, have called off the 56 days industrial action which started on December 1, 2020. Announcing the suspension in a bulletin christened “Bulletin 4”, leaders of the Joint Action Committee (JAC), of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) and the Senior Staff Association of […]

College of Health Tech workers call off strike

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune