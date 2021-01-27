EFCC gives details of how N75m was allegedly recovered from ex-minister’s wife

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
EFCC gives details of how N75m was allegedly recovered from ex-minister’s wife

EFCC gives details of how N75m was allegedly recovered from ex-minister's wife, EFCC warns Nigerians, EFCC raises alarm, EFCC re-arraigns lovers, Internet fraud, Kwara, assests, EFCC, N46m, forfeiture, court union bank, EFCC, Oil deal, businessman, court, EFCC, NDDC, EFCC arraigns, Benin, Alleged N570m fraud, EFCC, Oyo-Ita

An operative with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Bello Hamma-Adama, on Wednesday, told a Federal High Court in Abuja that N75 million was recovered from Halima Tanimu Turaki, wife of a former Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs. Tanimu Turaki who was a Minister in the President Goodluck Jonathan-led government between 2013 […]

EFCC gives details of how N75m was allegedly recovered from ex-minister’s wife
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR