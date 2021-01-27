



Makinde mandates Amotekun operatives to rid Oyo forests of kidnappers, bandits

In tackling kidnapping, banditry and its other security challenges, Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, has directed the deployment of additional 200 members of the state’s Amotekun corps to Ibarapa and Oke-Ogun areas of the state. The deployed corps members have a mission to rid the forests and communities in Ibarapa and Oke-Ogun of criminals. […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune