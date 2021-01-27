



Tribune Online

Niger Delta group urges Buhari to stop employment at NDDC during forensic audit

A Niger Delta group, the Transparency, Accountability, Equity and Unity Network, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to stop all employment at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) until the ongoing forensic audit of the commission is completed. The group also called for a thorough investigation into the employment during the Akwagaga Enyia-led Interim Management […]

Niger Delta group urges Buhari to stop employment at NDDC during forensic audit

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune