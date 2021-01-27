



Nigeria records 1,267 new COVID-19 infections, toll now 124,263

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,267 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 124,263. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday. “1,267 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-478 FCT-211 Nasarawa-83 Rivers-72 Kwara-42 Ondo-34 Benue-32 Kaduna-32 Katsina-26 Plateau-26 Kano-25 Taraba-25 Osun-22 Delta-21 […]

