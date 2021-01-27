



Tribune Online

Strange disease hits Sokoto, kills four, sends 24 to hospital

A strange new disease has hit Sokoto metropolis claiming four lives while 24 others are currently in hospital receiving treatment. This is according to a statement personally signed by the Governor of the state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, and made available to newsmen in Sokoto. The statement reads: “The Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon Aminu […]

Strange disease hits Sokoto, kills four, sends 24 to hospital

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune