Strange disease hits Sokoto, kills four, sends 24 to hospital

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Strange disease hits Sokoto, kills four, sends 24 to hospital

Sokoto govt revokes housing, Tambuwal, housing estate, Sokoto, out-of-school children, Tambuwal, Sokoto, schools, Tambuwal, SARS, SWAT, poverty , Sokoto, contracts, Sokoto, , Tambuwal , Bill, Taxes, Sokoto, legislature, judiciary, Tambuwal legislatives, IDPs, Qatar charity, PDP governors, earth dams, Qur'anic Schools' Old Boys Associations

A strange new disease has hit Sokoto metropolis claiming four lives while 24 others are currently in hospital receiving treatment. This is according to a statement personally signed by the Governor of the state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, and made available to newsmen in Sokoto. The statement reads: “The Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon Aminu […]

Strange disease hits Sokoto, kills four, sends 24 to hospital
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR