We’re probing alleged attack on police personnel in Osun by our operative ― DSS

The Department of State Services, (DSS)on Wednesday said that the Service was jointly with the Police probing the incident that led to the death of a Police Personnel attached to the Osun State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). This was contained in a tersely worded statement made available to news men in Abuja […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

