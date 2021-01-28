



Tribune Online

Bowen University injects new leadership into administrative system

BOWEN University Iwo, Osun State established by the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Iwo, Osun State, has injected new leadership into the administrative system of the ivory tower. The development led to the appointment of Professor Oluwatosin Atobatele as Deputy Vice Chancellor of the institution; Mr Babatunde Adetona as the Registrar, while Mrs Aderonke Otunla becomes the […]

Bowen University injects new leadership into administrative system

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune