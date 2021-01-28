COVID-19: Make school environment safe, govt urged

As academic activities are being carried out in schools amidst the  raging  second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, government at all levels and other relevant educational stakeholders have been urged to put in place necessary measures to protect students and school workers from contracting the virus. An educational consulting firm, Skool Media Nigeria Limited, gave […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

