A Customs officer on Thursday was found dead in a hotel room located on Oyo Road, Nomansland, Kano. According to a source, the Customs officer often lodged at the hotel away from his Zango, Daura, Katsina base, each time he visits Kano for an undisclosed mission. The source further disclosed that the late Customs officer […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune