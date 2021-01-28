



Insecurity: We are in state of emergency, Buhari tells new service chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday afternoon met with the newly appointed service chiefs, charging them to be patriotic, and serve the country well. “We’re in a state of emergency. Be patriotic, serve the country well, as your loyalty is to the country, ” the president charged them during the meeting held at the Presidential Villa, […]

