Jigawa bye-election to hold March 6 ― INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed conduct of bye-election for Kafin Hausa State Constituency, Jigawa State for March 6, 2021. National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of the commission, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday. He said the commission arrived at the decision after a meeting of […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune