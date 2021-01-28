



JUST IN: 384 out of 802 returnees from Saudi Arabia arrive Abuja

Three hundred males, 83 females and one infant out of the 802 stranded Nigerians in Saudi Arabia on Thursday arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, via Saudi Air flight B773 at about 1:10 p.m. The returnees will be quarantined at the Federal Capital Territory Hajj camp for 14 days in line with the […]

