Kwara governor seeks speedy revamp of Bacita sugar factory

The Federal Government, on Thursday, said that the Bacita sugar company – now acquired by new owners – would likely commence operations in 2023. Speaking at the commissioning of the Nigeria Sugar Institute at Jimba Oja in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq commended the Federal Government for siting the research […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune