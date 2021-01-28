



Tribune Online

Lagos restates commitment to digital transformation of schools

Lagos State government has reaffirmed a strong commitment to digital transformation of its various schools from primary to the university level. The Executive Chairman of Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), Mr Wahab Alawiye–King, said this at a meeting with the representatives of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), at LASUBEB office in Maryland, Ikeja. […]

Lagos restates commitment to digital transformation of schools

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune