Lagos restates commitment to digital transformation of schools

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Lagos restates commitment to digital transformation of schools

Lagos COVID-19 vaccine, oxygen demand 360 cylinders, intelligent cameras, Sanwo-Olu swears in two judges, Security , embrace water transportation, Sanwo-Olu extends stays at-home orderSmart LED lighting, Sanwo-Olu recovers from COVID-19, Lagos farmers, Lagos orders civil servants, recreational centers, lasu vc, Lagos TESCOM, digital transformation of schools

Lagos State government has reaffirmed a strong commitment to digital transformation of its various schools from primary to the university level. The Executive Chairman of Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), Mr Wahab Alawiye–King, said this at a meeting with the representatives of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), at LASUBEB office in Maryland, Ikeja. […]

Lagos restates commitment to digital transformation of schools
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR