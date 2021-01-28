Okowa mourns as Delta Assembly loses majority leader, Tim Owhefere

Delta State House of Assembly has lost its Majority leader, Barr Tim Owhefere.

The representative of Isoko North constituency died, on Wednesday, night January 27, 2021, at the Federal Medical Center, Asaba at the age of 57.

Barr Owhefere, a fourth-term lawmaker, and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was rushed to the hospital for health complications, on Wednesday night.

In his tribute yesterday, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa expressed shock and sadness over the sudden demise of the Majority Leader.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Barr Olisa Ifeajika, on Thursday in Asaba, the governor described Tim Owhefere as “a committed, hardworking, patriotic and thorough-bred…