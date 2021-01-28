



Scholars embrace Chinese curriculum to revamp technical, vocational education in Nigeria

A Nigerian educationist and consultant to the Shaanxi Polytechnic Institute (SXPI), China, Mr Julius Adeniyi Ayodele, has said Nigeria’s educational sector needs the assistance of diverse stakeholders to lift it to an enviable pedestal. Ayodele made this assertion at a formal presentation of a sponsored curriculum of Shaanxi Polytechnic Institute by the Association of Proprietors […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune