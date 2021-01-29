



10 Yahoo Yahoo students in training land in EFCC net in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday arrested 10 young men who were said to be undergoing training on internet crimes in an ‘Academy’ in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. According to the anti-graft commission in a statement, they were arrested at their ‘Academy’ in Bwari axis of Abuja where they were said […]

