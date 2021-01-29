



Anti-robbery squad, Operation Akpakwu, uncovers arms manufacturing centre in Cross River

The special anti-robbery squad christened Operation Akpakwu has uncovered an arms manufacturing factory on the outskirts of Calabar. Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State had set up the anti-robbery squad on December 3, 2020, in the wake of incessant cases of robbery, kidnapping for ransom and several forms of criminality ravaging the calm and […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune