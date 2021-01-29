Court nullifies removal of LG boss by Edo governor, asks him to resume duty immediately

An Edo State High Court sitting in Benin has nullified the removal of the Chairman of Esan West Local Government Area, Mr. Patrick Aguinede, by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Justice D. I. Okungbowa of the court ordered Aguinede to resume duty immediately as he said his removal by the governor contravened all relevant laws relating to the suspension and or removal of council bosses in the state.

The reinstatement of Aguinede is the second time in a less than two months that Justice Okungbowa would be giving similar judgement, the first being the reinstatement of the Chairman of Etsako East Local Government Mr. Aremiyan Momoh, who was removed in September 2019 in similar circumstances by Governor…