



Tribune Online

Kwara Islamic school marks 50th anniversary

ONE of the early Islamic secondary schools in Ilorin, Kwara State, Ansarul Islam Secondary School, Oloje, has marked its 50 years of establishment with prayers and thanksgiving. At the event organised by the alumni association of the school, its national missioner, Sheikh Abdulmunin Ayara, stressed the importance of giving thanks to Allah for His blessings […]

Kwara Islamic school marks 50th anniversary

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune